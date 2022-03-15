FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With National Puppy Day coming up on March 23, Camp Bow Wow released the top 10 dog names for 2022 and shared tips for naming a puppy and introducing it to the family.

Luna leads the list of top names based on Camp Bow Wow’s database of nearly 400,000 Campers. Here is the top ten list:

Luna Bella Charlie Cooper Lucy Max Daisy Bailey Milo Sadie

The report also offered the following tips for naming a puppy:

Choose short, two-syllable names. Short names can help get your dog’s attention and assist with recall.

Short names can help get your dog’s attention and assist with recall. Avoid names that sound like a commonly used word, phrase, or cue, as these could confuse your pup.

as these could confuse your pup. Names that end in vowels help with name recall, as vowels change vocal tone, which dogs are highly attuned to with their acute hearing ability. Names ending in harder sounds such as Luke or Hank may also be easier for your dog to recognize.

as vowels change vocal tone, which dogs are highly attuned to with their acute hearing ability. Names ending in harder sounds such as Luke or Hank may also be easier for your dog to recognize. It’s OK to change the name of a shelter dog. If you change a shelter dog’s name, be sure to give lots of love and positive reinforcement when using the new name, and the pup will adjust just fine.

They also provided a list of tips for bringing a puppy home: