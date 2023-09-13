FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The newest data from the Arvest Bank and University of Arkansas Skyline Report shows low residential vacancies and high interest rates.

Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas, says mortgage rates are about 7% this year.

He also says homeowners who bought a house before early 2022 have seen a 5% interest rate on their mortgage.

“What we’re seeing is that the mortgage rates have climbed significantly. Fewer home sales are happening in this region. And a significant chunk of the home sales that are happening are brand new constructed homes,” Jebaraj said.

Jebaraj says because people are still moving into the area, newly built houses are quickly being bought.

“They need a place to live. The rents have gone up significantly too and rental vacancy rates are really low. So, people are often pushed into buying a house before they might even be ready to do so,” he said.

Jebaraj says the prices of homes may discourage people to move into the area if their wages are not very high.

“We’re seeing teachers in particular, refuse to take offers from northwest Arkansas schools because they can’t afford to live here on that salary,” he said.

Chris Thornton, executive vice president and loan manager for Arvest Bank in Springdale, says it can be difficult to find a property within your price range and you may not get the home you want.

“It might be a smaller house than you were expecting because of the higher interest rates,” Thornton said.

Thorton advises new home buyers to work with their mortgage officer or a real estate agent to be able to secure a home.

“It just may take a little longer. So be okay. Patience is a good thing,” he said.

Jebaraj says mortgage rates will most likely continue to increase through the rest of the year and next year.