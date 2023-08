FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new report shows single-family home permits have jumped in Northwest Arkansas.

According to Talk Business and Politics, residential building permit activity for single-family homes in Northwest Arkansas’ four largest cities is up 21%.

There were nearly 1,100 permits issued through July, which is up from 908 in 2022. The permits have a combined value of $357.98 million.

Bentonville issued the most permits through July racking in more than $136 million.