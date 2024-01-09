FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The “Who Pays?” report, a nationwide report that highlights the tax systems of each of the 50 states, shows Arkansas is one of the many states that “exacerbate inequality” for low-income and middle-class Arkansans.

“The Arkansas tax system right now is not very balanced,” said Carl Davis, research director for the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, also known as ITEP.

The nonprofit worked on the report. Davis says when it comes to Arkansas’ tax system, it’s considered unequal or repressive.

“It’s an upside-down system from what most people would prefer, having the lowest tax rates on those people who can afford to pay the most,” said Davis.

The report says, “Arkansas is one of 41 states that tax the top percent less than every other income group.” It also states how Arkansas is “one of the 34 states that tax their poorest residents at a higher rate than any other group.”

“They’re far larger for people with high incomes than they are for the middle class and lower-income families,” said Davis.

But according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, that’s not the case. He says with tax cuts made in 2023, by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the General Assembly, taxpayers will save, approximately $400 million this year.

He says the cuts also decrease the income tax rate from 4.9% to 4.4%. Hardin says that benefits “more than a million taxpayers in a state of three million people.”

State Sen. Bart Hester of District 33 agrees.

“We’ve been doing a great job, and we focused for the past ten years on taking care of the lower and middle-income tax before we take care of the higher,” said Hester.

Hester says this is something that’s already been addressed. That’s why he feels no changes need to be made as he says it’s already equal.

“My plan would be to take care of everybody at the same time, but we’ve always focused on the lower and middle income before we take care of the higher income. We’re cutting taxes for all Arkansans,” said Hester.

However, according to Davis, he still feels more changes need to be made.

“Policies like a strong earned income tax credit or a strong child tax credit could make a difference there in making Arkansas no longer such a high tax state,” said Davis.