Report: UA online bachelor’s programs ranked in top 25 nationally

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Online bachelor’s degree programs at the University of Arkansas ranked at number 24 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 “Best Online Programs” categories. Graduate education and graduate engineering online programs also ranked highly.

The university’s 12 online bachelor’s degree programs from four colleges ranked 20th among public institutions. In the business subcategory, bachelor’s programs from the Sam M. Walton College of Business ranked 13th nationally and 9th among public institutions.

U.S. News & World Reports ranked 228 institutions nationally in the online bachelor’s degree category. Online master’s degree programs in engineering from the College of Engineering took the number 49 spot overall and ranked 37th among public institutions. The publication ranked 104 institutions in the online graduate engineering category.

Online master’s degree programs in education rose to number 60 in 2022, up 12 spots from 2021. These programs from the College of Education and Health Professions ranked number 53 among public institutions.

“Thanks to our faculty, the University of Arkansas continues to be nationally competitive in online education, which is a very aggressive space,” said Cheryl Murphy, vice provost for distance education. “Our students in these high-quality online programs benefit from our faculty’s commitment to academic excellence and our university’s devotion to student success.”

Online programs from academic colleges across the U of A are showcased on the U of A ONLINE website.

The rankings for undergraduate degree programs are based on four categories: student engagement, student services and technology, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinion, a category formerly labeled peer reputation. Rankings for graduate education and graduate engineering programs include those four categories and selectivity of admissions. Full rankings, data and detailed methodologies are available on the U.S. News website.