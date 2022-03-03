FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For National Women’s History Month this March and International Women’s Day on March 8th, Business.org dug into the gender pay gap to address pay inequality across the U.S.

The report found that nationally, women earn 18% less than men, and men will earn an average of $10,381 more than women in 2022. U.S. women effectively stop getting paid on October 29, 2022, due to the national pay gap.

The report noted that women earn 80 cents for every dollar men earn in Arkansas. All states have at least a 10% lower median pay for women compared to men.

More information from the study is available here.