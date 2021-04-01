Representative Womack honors Fayetteville officers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Corporal Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce are honored today in Fayetteville.

Arkansas U.S. Representative Steve Womack presented Floyd and Eucce with the United States Attorney General’s annual award for Distinguished Service in Policing for their heroic actions when Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed in 2019.

Womack says it’s important not to take the men and women who pledge their lives to protect and serve for granted. “Policing is getting tougher and tougher every day and finding qualified men and women to do this work is becoming tougher and tougher. But thankfully we’ve got people like the two I recognized here today,” Womack said. “Whenever you have an opportunity to acknowledge that kind of bravery, that kind of heroism, you want to take that opportunity to do it.”

Last year, Corporal Floyd and Officer Eucce were named some of 2020’s Law Enforcement Officers of the Year.

