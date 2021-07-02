Representatives from different agencies take part in Officer Kevin Apple’s procession

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Representatives from dozens of agencies from as far away as New York took part in Officer Kevin Apple’s procession July 2.

While it may seem like their presence was a professional courtesy, one local police captain, Sgt. James Brierton of the Brotherhood of the Fallen, says it’s much more than that.

“We come to support the officers and their families to show they’re not alone, they have support throughout the country and the law enforcement family feels the pain that’s being felt here in Pea Ridge,” Brierton said.

Cpt. Scott Miller of the Siloam Springs Police Department said “I think its just a reminder that all of us in law enforcement are one big family. Regardless of the size of the agency or town. We come together and we support one another and we work together.”

Highfill’s Chief of Police Blake Webb took part in Apple’s procession.

“Being able to be together and see a friendly face and understand what somebody else is going through, who may have been through this before, and in law enforcement we all have those days that we need to talk,” Webb said. “And, this gives us an opportunity to be together and mourn the loss of an officer.”

Jon Fraser and Katelyn Ross Pafford EMS were also at the procession. “We grew up in a small town with a small department and everybody, whether you’re fire, EMS, police, everybody makes jokes with each other, but you’re still one big family and they’ll still have your back no matter what,” Fraser said.

“So, I think it’s nice seeing that especially the families have the support from their community and from every other county that I haven’t even heard of being here showing that there are still good people in this world that care about the people that are putting their lives on the line that aren’t getting the recognition that they deserve,” Ross said.