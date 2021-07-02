Representatives from different agencies take part in Officer Kevin Apple’s procession

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Representatives from dozens of agencies from as far away as New York took part in Officer Kevin Apple’s procession July 2.

While it may seem like their presence was a professional courtesy, one local police captain, Sgt. James Brierton of the Brotherhood of the Fallen, says it’s much more than that.

“We come to support the officers and their families to show they’re not alone, they have support throughout the country and the law enforcement family feels the pain that’s being felt here in Pea Ridge,” Brierton said.

Cpt. Scott Miller of the Siloam Springs Police Department said “I think its just a reminder that all of us in law enforcement are one big family. Regardless of the size of the agency or town. We come together and we support one another and we work together.”

Highfill’s Chief of Police Blake Webb took part in Apple’s procession.

“Being able to be together and see a friendly face and understand what somebody else is going through, who may have been through this before, and in law enforcement we all have those days that we need to talk,” Webb said. “And, this gives us an opportunity to be together and mourn the loss of an officer.”

Jon Fraser and Katelyn Ross Pafford EMS were also at the procession. “We grew up in a small town with a small department and everybody, whether you’re fire, EMS, police, everybody makes jokes with each other, but you’re still one big family and they’ll still have your back no matter what,” Fraser said.

“So, I think it’s nice seeing that especially the families have the support from their community and from every other county that I haven’t even heard of being here showing that there are still good people in this world that care about the people that are putting their lives on the line that aren’t getting the recognition that they deserve,” Ross said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers