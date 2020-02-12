Republican primary candidates speak to Arkansas voters

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Candidates running in the Republican primary election for the Arkansas House of Representatives spoke with voters on Tuesday.

Forums for Districts 90, 91, and 94 in Benton County were held at the Northwest Arkansas Community College.

Candidates were allowed three-minute opening statements and then ninety seconds to answer questions from moderators.

The forum was hosted by the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Northwest Arkansas emerging leaders.

The next forum is on Thursday. It’s free and open to the public.