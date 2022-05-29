WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Republican race for Washington County judge heads to a runoff election.

Mark Scalise will face Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins. Scalise received about 34% of the vote, while Deakins received about 24% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary. Out of the four candidates, none received a majority.

Washington County Election Director Jennifer Price said if you voted Democrat in the primaries, you won’t be able to vote in this runoff.

“If you vote Democrat in May, you vote Democrat in June, if you vote Republican ballot in May, you’ll vote a Republican ballot in June,” Price said.

The runoff will take place on June 21. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Josh Moody in the November election.