LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The requirements to stay on unemployment benefits change this week.

Arkansas Sec. of Commerce Mike Preston said now, you have to prove you are searching for work.

He said the work search requirement was previously waved due to the pandemic but has now returned.