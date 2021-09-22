Residents flooded after a main water line breaks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A water main line break continues to affect residential neighborhoods in Fayetteville.

The break occurred on North Makeig Ct. residents say they first noticed an issue around 7:00 p.m. last night.

One woman who lives right downhill from where the incident occurred says she’s lucky to still be in her home.

“It came so fast and filled up the whole backyard. It was just like a lake, nothing I could’ve ever imagined happened,” says Kay Corso.

When the water started coming, she said there was no stopping it, and it almost took out everything she owned.

“It was terrifying,” says Corso. “The water was this much up the patio door, and I kept thinking it’s going to come in, it’s going to come in. ”

Thankfully, even with the waterline more than a foot up the side of her house, very little water was able to make it into her home. But she can’t say the same for her backyard.

“It’s a mess; it’s a mess. It looks like the bulk of the dirt that came out of the hole came down the hill and is on our patio,” says Corso.

Corso was one of the only ones significantly impacted by the transmission line break, which was still in their home Tuesday afternoon. Others I’m told have gone to stay with friends or in a hotel while the worst of it is repaired.