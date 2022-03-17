ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in the River Valley got to voice their opinion of future interstate development on March 17.

A public involvement meeting at First Baptist Church in Alma discussed proposed plans for the development of Interstate 49 between Highway 22 in Sebastian County and Interstate 40 in Crawford County.

Area residents got the chance to view exhibits, ask questions, and offer comments on the development.

Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation says this development will improve the everyday life of the River Valley.

Parker says the first part of the project will start in 2024 with an estimated completion date of 2030.

ARDOT is scheduling a second meeting this summer.