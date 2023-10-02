BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The people of Centerton and Bentonville made their voices heard on October 2 at the Greenhouse Road Safety Project public information meeting in Bentonville.

The project wants to expand Greenhouse Road from two to five lanes, add curbs, a sidewalk and more.

Engineers and city officials say they are trying to find the best balance to improve safety and keep citizens happy.

Kyle Cox of Centerton says the plan is making his home more dangerous.

“We’re worried about our safety, the safety of our kids. So for us, we’re going to do everything we can to protect our property, to protect our safety.”

“We try to take the comments and the impacts to people, the benefits of the proposed project and find a good balance to develop the final design,” said Steven Beam, director at Burns and McDonnell.

You can still contact the planning departments of Centerton and Bentonville if you want to provide input.