Resolution against COVID-19 restrictions in Benton County

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Benton County does not pass a resolution condemning COVID-19 restrictions.

Tonight, the Quorum Court discussed asking the governor to lift all restrictions on private businesses.

The issue was a resolution not an ordinance so it would not have changed any laws.

“I also think that we can balance the care of lives as well as livelihoods and that is really what this resolution is intended to do,” said Carrie Smith, Justice of the Peace with Benton County.

“It’s not our role. It is the role of the governor and the state policymakers to make policy related to public health guidelines during a public health emergency. They have the authority by law and they have the public health expertise,” said Barry Moehring, County Judge at Benton County.

The final vote was 8 against and 6 in support of the resolution.

