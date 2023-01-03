FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Funds meant to aid and relieve the Fayetteville community through the American Rescue Plan could be used for arts and culture organizations in the community.

City council member Sonia Harvey is sponsoring a resolution to allocate $3 million in ARPA funds for arts and culture nonprofits in Fayetteville.

The resolution states that if passed, the council would recommend a three-tiered application process to assist art organizations operating in Fayetteville.

“The creative economy was the most impacted sector specifically in Fayetteville. So, combining the guidelines for ARPA and the data for Fayetteville, what I’m trying to do here is help the people who were impacted the most,” Harvey said.