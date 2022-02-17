FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A resolution commending Dr. Robert Karas for his work in the Washington County Jail during COVID-19 passed the quorum court Thursday, while the one supporting informed medical consent failed.

The two resolutions were presented Thursday night at the Washington County Quorum Court meeting. Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins sponsored the resolution in support of Dr. Karas.

The ACLU on behalf of some Washington County detainees is suing Dr. Karas for giving ivermectin to them without their knowledge. Deakins said the resolution isn’t about debating ivermectin.

“l don’t want this to be a debate about certain treatments or accusations that have been thrown around, this is simply a resolution to thank those who have come in our jail,” Deakins said.

There were supporters of Dr. Karas at the meeting who said his work in the jail and in Northwest Arkansas saved many lives from COVID-19. While others expressed opposition to the resolution and said the county shouldn’t be getting involved while Dr. Karas is being sued.

Another resolution was also presented Thursday night. Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford sponsored it to support informed medical consent in the county.

“This resolution is about restoring the public’s trust that our local government supports doing things the right way,” Stafford said.

Supporters of Dr. Karas and other community members said it’s hard to believe that detainees weren’t given information about medical treatments in the jail.