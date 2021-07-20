Resolutions honoring fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple, renaming Highway 72 in his honor

BENTON COUNTY, AR (KNWA/FOX24) — Benton County and the City of Pea Ridge are honoring fallen Officer Kevin Apple with several resolutions.

Driving through Pea Ridge, you still see the back the blue flags, signs and crosses in honor of Officer Apple.

“The void of not having Kevin Apple here has been felt very strongly,” said Lt. Michael Lisenbee with the Pea Ridge Police Department.

It’s been almost a month since the Pea Ridge officer was killed in the line of duty. As we previously reported, he was hit and killed while responding to a call at a gas station on June 26th. Hundreds gathered for his funeral procession from Pea Ridge to Cross Church Pinnacle Hills. For those at the police department, the past few weeks have been about grieving, healing and adjusting to the new normal

“Tremendous amount of support from the community as well as surrounding law enforcement agencies and other emergency service entities,” said Lt. Lisenbee. “And it’s really helped us really push through.”

Pea Ridge City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night to officially retire Officer Apple’s badge number 1212.

“It’s part of the legalities to get things done and done right,” Pea Mayor Jackie Crabtree. “And it’s in our way of making a presentation to honor the family.”

The love and support isn’t stopping there.

Brian Armas is the Justice of the Peace #6, which includes Pea Ridge. He introduced a two-part resolution to the Benton County Committee of the Whole on Tuesday: to officially recognize December 12th as 1212 day in the entire county, and to rename Highway 72 in Officer Apple’s honor.

“It connects a lot of our tourism,” said Armas. “So I think — and hope — that drivers that pass through here for other reasons will see the legacy that Kevin Apple left for us all.”

The resolution from the city and from the county both passed. The county resolution will go to Quorum Court next week for official approval. However, the decision to rename Highway 72 ultimately lies with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

It’s all to keep the memory of Officer Apple alive and well.

“We’re always gonna wish that it was the way it was before everything happened that day,” said Lt. Lisenbee. “But overall, we move forward and that’s what Kevin would want us to do — remember him while moving forward.”

Lt. Lisenbee said they are taking their time to start the process of hiring a new officer to round out the department.