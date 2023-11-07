ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hope Cancer Resources is a longtime recipient of grant funding from The Cancer Challenge.

The nonprofit’s mission is to provide cancer support and education in Northwest Arkansas while enhancing quality of life by expanding prevention, wellness and comprehensive cancer support services. It has been a grant recipient since The Cancer Challenge began 30 years ago.

Gay Prescott is the vice president of development for Hope Cancer Resources. She says that money has been used to fund social workers as well as financial resources like gas cards to patients facing a financial burden.

When you invest in The Cancer Challenge, Prescott says you’re investing in your community.

“A donation to The Cancer Challenge is a donation directly to a patient. It may or may not be someone like Northwest Arkansas is big and yet it is very small, and we are all connected,” Prescott said.

Yoga and different support groups are also available to patients through Hope Cancer Resources funded in part by The Cancer Challenge.