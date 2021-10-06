Resources available for victims of sexual assault

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After the University of Arkansas reported another rape, one licensed clinical social worker said she encourages victims to reach out for help.

Daisy Bonilla, a licensed clinical social worker in Rogers, said victims of sexual assault or rape can experience a lot of trauma after the incident.

“It can be very intense, it can leave you with PTSD, it can leave you with disturbing thoughts and feelings related to the experience that can last way long after the event has happened and ended,” Bonilla said.

Bonilla said she wants victims to know its not their fault.

“If people need help, we need to recognize that there is no shame in asking for help,” Bonilla said. “If something like this has happened to you recognize that it’s not your fault, no matter what you did or what you wore.”

Bonilla encourages everyone to play their part to help end rape culture.

“Let’s teach people to be accountable for their actions and how they treat other human beings, but if you see something, say something if you see something that’s not appropriate,” Bonilla said.

If you need support or help, you can reach out to the Northwest Arkansas Center for Sexual Assault. You can also call its 24-hour hotline at 800-794-4175. There is also support from the University of Arkansas.