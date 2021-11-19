Resources for human trafficking victims

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local organizations and advocates are stressing the importance of education and resources when it comes to human trafficking.

On Thursday, a jury found a Rogers man, Corey Glenn, guilty of human trafficking. He was sentenced to 120 years in prison, 75 of which must be consecutive, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor.

“The idea of a person selling another human being selling their body, monetizing essentially a human being that way is so offensive and so grotesque that I’m so thankful to the jury that they spoke in such a loud voice,” Smith said.

Hub of Hope NWA is a local organization dedicated to helping victims of sexual assault. Executive Director Jennifer Sorey said human trafficking is more prevalent in Northwest Arkansas that people might think.

“We’ve worked with over 200 survivors of trafficking most all of those survivors, for us are adult female survivors of sex trafficking,” Sorey said.

Hub of Hope NWA provides support and assistance to victims of human trafficking.

“We’re able to walk alongside a survivor to provide those resources because they don’t have anyone to support them,” Sorey said.

If you are a victim of human trafficking, you can call Hub of Hope’s hotline at 1-405-582-0759.