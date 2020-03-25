Resources for small businesses affected by COVID-19 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several agencies are offering services for small businesses to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arkansas Small Business and Technological Development Center is hosting three webinars beginning tomorrow to help small business owners.

Click the hyperlinks below to sign up.

ADA and Rehabilitation Act Guidance for COVID-19 – Thursday, March 26. During a pandemic, certain ADA and Rehabilitation Act guidelines adjust to address health and safety risks in the workplace. This webinar will discuss the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s updated pandemic planning document detailing those requirements. You’ll also have the opportunity to ask questions about it.

Take Your Business Online – Wednesday, April 1. In the wake of COVID-19, many businesses are looking for ways to move their operations to a virtual shopping platform. Join us for this informative session on the steps you can take to move your business online and keep sales coming.

Connecting to Capital – Thursday, April 2 – What if the Economic Injury Disaster Loan isn’t the right option for you? Many small business owners are asking themselves this same question. Join us as we share other access to capital options that could benefit your small business moving forward.

The United States Department of Labor has released a FAQ sheet about the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which expands family and medical leave.

The United States Small Business Administration has compiled a resource list for small business guidance and loan resources. Click here to access the page.