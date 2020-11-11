ResponsiveEd buys 20-acres in Rogers with plans of K-12 campus

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The new ResponsiveEd property west of Interstate 49 and south of Walton Boulevard will provide another tuition-free, classical educational option, four miles from sister campus Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy.

Slated to open by the start of the 2022-23 school year, the Founders Classical Academy campus will grow to a K-12 by 2024-25.

“The land acquisition represents more than just brick and mortar,” Superintendent Steve Gast said. “It represents hope for the nearly 850 students on the waitlist at Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy and families throughout Northwest Arkansas looking for a quality public school option.”

The campus in Rogers will be the high school of 8th-grade graduates at Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy in addition to the K-12 students at the site.

The new open-enrollment charter school will likely announce application and enrollment details next year.

ResponsiveEd is a non-profit charter school network operating more than 75 tuition-free public charter schools, throughout Texas and Arkansas.

Founders Classical Academies teach character development in a rigorous classical educational setting.