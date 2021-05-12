Restaurant dedicates iconic piece of Fort Smith history

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A River Valley restaurant dedicates an iconic piece of Fort Smith history.

Where the Rialto restaurant now sits on Garrison Avenue used to be the Boston Store.

For more than a century, it sold the latest fashion and accessories.

Today, in partnership with the city and its Museum of History, Fort Smith dedicated an exhibit, so people can look back and celebrate its rich history.

Randy Ney, whose family owned the Boston Store, said “My family would be proud if they were all here. When we were contacted by the museum of history to donate our memorabilia there, I realized the name Boston Store might live on a little longer, but I didn’t know it would live on this long.”

Special guests included Ney. His grandfather helped found the Boston Store in 1879.

