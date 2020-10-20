Restaurants doing well with Hogs winning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the Razorbacks football team performs on the field, Fayetteville restaurants might be the big winner.

Restaurants and bars have been some of the hardest-hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with a much more competitive Arkansas football team this year, the restaurants are starting to see a boost.

“I don’t know if you can hear in the background the screaming right now, but the better we do the better our business is doing. People are piling in for the game and staying for the whole game to watch it,” Foghorn’s General Manager Sarah Golmon said.

Golmon said some people have been waiting at the door to get in on game days but they are sure to follow all health guidelines.

