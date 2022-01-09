Restaurants feeling the effect of the Omicron surge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Frontline healthcare professionals have been feeling the most significant impact of the Omicron surge.

Many of them say the mental and physical fatigue of fighting this fight for nearly two years now is indescribable, and trying to staff a hospital is just as difficult.

But, it’s not just medical facilities rolling with the punches. A larger active case count means a better chance of restaurants having to close their door once again to battle an outbreak.

Onyx Coffee in Roger says thankfully it’s never had to shut its doors due to an outbreak. But COVID surges don’t come without their challenges.

“It’s a little terrifying just not knowing if there’s going to be a big outbreak here and we’re going to have to shut down. Most of us are vaccinated, and we’re required to wear a mask all day long when we’re in the building,” says Toni Dodson, manager at Onyx.

As someone in the hospitality industry, Dodson knows how tough it is to keep employees and customers safe; and she feels for any restaurant. That’s had to shut their doors for days on end because of it.