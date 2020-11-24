Restaurants open for dine-in or takeout on Thanksgiving Day

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — This Thanksgiving consider ordering your holiday meal from a local restaurant for takeout or dine in. Because of the pandemic, many eateries are finding ways to stay open and offer a service to customers in a safe manner.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends for celebrations to be small in an effort to protect yourself and others from getting or spreading COVID-19.

Here’s what’s open on Thursday, November 26:

ARKANSAS:

Burger King: Covering Thanksgiving through the weekend, as they team with Coca-Cola for a “foodie” weekend. It’s called the Homegating Bundle meal offered from November 27 to November 29. You’ll get two Whopper® sandwiches, two double cheeseburgers, 10-piece chicken nuggets, four small fries and four small Coca-Cola branded soft drinks — and get a $5 coupon good on your next order.

Cracker Barrel: Traditional Turkey and Dressing Dinner or enjoy their new Country Fried Turkey meal. You can also choose a Large Family Feast ($139.99 serving 8 to 10 people) or a Small Family Dinner ($76.99 serving four to six people) to be picked up in advance then heated and served at home. If you order their Heat N’ Serve Feast to pick up on either Nov. 23 or Nov. 24, you’ll receive a FREE $10 Bonus Card. Arkansas has locations in 12 cities: Alma, Arkadelphia, Bentonville, Bryant, Conway, Hot Springs, Jonesboro Little Rock, North Little Rock, Russellville, Springdale, West Memphis. Nationally, there are 660 locations.

Denny’s: Turkey & Dressing Dinner Packs are available for pickup now until Wednesday, November 25 at 6 p.m. EST by ordering on Dennys.com or Denny’s app. The dinner packs must be ordered at least 24 hours before pickup. Generously portioned for four people, the meal is prepared ready to heat and serve and features holiday staples including tender carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and a choice of fresh steamed broccoli or corn. If you want to dine-out, Denny’s is open, offering a safe dining experience. Arkansas has nine locations in eight cities: Bentonville, Conway, Fort Smith, Little Rock, Russellville, Springdale, Texarkana (2), West Memphis.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: The family-owned restaurant is offering new holiday catering options. You may order individualized holiday box lunches containing slow-smoked carved turkey sandwiches, sides of cornbread dressing, bags of chips, and cookies along with a to-go sauce of the guests’ choice. There is also the Holiday Big Yellow Box, which comes with sliced turkey breast, cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon, and a dozen buttery rolls. There are five locations in Arkansas: Bryant, Fayetteville, Little Rock, Lowell, Rogers.

Golden Corral : On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving eve, pick up your Holiday Meal, serving between six and eight people, from the Golden Corral. Choose from a whole roasted or smoked turkey meal for $69.99, holiday spiced ham for $64.99, prime rib for $99.99, 24-piece fried chicken meal for $59.99, or 12-piece fried chicken meal for $49.99. Each meal includes mashed potatoes, gravy, a choice of sides, a whole pumpkin or pecan pie, and their famous yeast rolls with honey butter. Locations in Arkansas: Conway, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock, Rogers.

IHOP: A new "Holiday Family Feast" is being offered at the restaurant. Nationwide, IHOP restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day, though it is recommended diners call their local IHOP for specific hours, which may vary by location. There is a $0 delivery fee if your order with UberEats for delivery. There are 15 IHOP locations in Arkansas.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: Popeyes is partnering with Uber Eats for the holiday meal. Certain locations are offering a Cajun Style Turkey — that weighs between 13 to 16 pounds and the price starts at $39.99. There are 27 locations in Arkansas.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: There are two ways to enjoy Thanksgiving at Ruth’s Chris — dine-in or takeout. Doors open at noon, just make sure to make a reservation. Their full Thanksgiving meal take-home feast for four is $165. You may order gift cards or send a meal. There are six locations in Arkansas: Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jonesboro, Rogers, and Springdale. Nationally there are 150 locations.

Village Inn: The family-restaurant brand is offering family meals to-go. They also have Breakfast Family Meals and Family Meal Dinners. There are locations in Bentonville, Fayetteville, and Eureka Springs.

Waffle House: There is always Waffle House which is open 24 hours a day, all year round. All food is prepared fresh, cooked to order and served from a kitchen that is in full view. Arkansas has seven locations.

FAYETTEVILLE:

Ella’s Table: The restaurant located at the Inn at Carnall Hall, 465 N. Arkansas Ave., 479-582-0400, is offering a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Protocols will be in place for your safety from start to finish. Surfaces will be thoroughly sanitized and multiple dining rooms will be open to allow plenty of space between guests. Reservations are recommended. To-go meals are also available.

Thanksgiving Dinner at Mermaids means a complete dinner for you to pick up on Thanksgiving Day. It will be hot and ready to serve. You can order a full meal (12-14 pound turkey or 4.5 pounds of sliced turkey breast) that includes dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, Chef Todd’s cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a dessert tray for $140 plus tax. Or, just order a turkey or sides! 2217 N. College Avenue. 479-443-3737. mermaidscatering@gmail.com.

Richard’s Country Meat Market: This family-owned business is offering complete Thanksgiving Dinner for curbside pickup, but you gotta’ order now! They’re offering an alternative to turkey — Cornish Game Hens! 3042 N. Market Avenue, Fayetteville. 479-443-0000.

Rick’s Bakery: Preorder your Thanksgiving pies by calling or online. There are turkey cakes, pies and dinner rolls…and Caboodle Pie Packages. There is a 48 hours notice for ordering. 1220 N. College Ave., 479-443-3166.

FORT SMITH:

Bob Evans Restaurant: A variety of meals including Premium Farmhouse Feast that serves up to 10. Fixings include turkey, ham, bread & celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni & cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie, and double-crust apple pie for $124.99. It’s packed cold or you can dine-in. There is an all-day breakfast, too. Hours are 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Go online to activate coupons. 4201 Phoenix Ave. 479-648-6744.

ROGERS:

Bob Evans Restaurant: A variety of meals including Premium Farmhouse Feast that serves up to 10. Fixings include turkey, ham, bread & celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni & cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie, and double-crust apple pie for $124.99. It’s packed cold or you can dine-in. There is an all-day breakfast, too. Hours are 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Go online to activate coupons. 4200 W Walnut St. 479-636-1603.

Rick’s Bakery: Preorder your Thanksgiving pies by calling or online. There are turkey cakes, pies and dinner rolls…and Caboodle Pie Packages. There is a 48 hours notice for ordering. 4600 W. Rozell St. Rogers, 479-443-3166.

This story will update with additional restaurants open on Thanksgiving