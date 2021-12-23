Restaurants open on Christmas Day in NWA and the River Valley

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On white Background

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Here is a list of restaurants open on Christmas Day in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Domino’s, IHOP, McDonald’s, Popeyes, Waffle House will vary based on location.

Black Bear Diner will be offering three-course meals with a choice of roasted turkey, old-fashioned ham or prime rib starting at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day while supplies last.

Denny’s will be offering turkey and dressing dinners starting Dec. 21 through the holidays. They will be open regular hours on Christmas Day.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Rogers will be open from 3-8 p.m.

This list will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play