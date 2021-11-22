Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in NWA and the River Valley

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Here is a list of restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

This list will be updated.

Art’s Place will be open and serving their free Thanksgiving meal from 2 p.m. until they run out of food.

Ella’s Table is offering Thanksgiving meals to go and for dine-in from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fred’s Hickory Inn in Bentonville will serve a Thanksgiving Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The meal costs $32 for adults, $17 for children ages 12 and under and $30 for senior adults. Reservations can be made by phone at 479-273-3303 or online at fredshickoryinn.co/reservations.

The Hive in Bentonville will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. You can reserve your spot here : https://www.thehivebentonville.com/news/2021/thanksgiving-at-the-hive-3/

Mirabella’s Table in Rogers will be serving a Thanksgiving feast. Call (479) 899-6190 to reserve your spot.

Modoko Asian Kitchen in Rogers will be serving up a Thanksgiving Day meal from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $35 per person.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Rogers will be serving up a Thanksgiving feast on Thanksgiving

Saltgrass Steak House in Rogers will open and offer a turkey plate dinner.

Black Bear Diner, Burger King, Chili’s, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Domino’s Golden Corral, IHOP, Papa Johns, Pizza Hut, Popeyes, Starbucks, Waffle House, Whataburger, Village Inn will be open, hours of operation vary depending on location.