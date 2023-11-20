FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving? Whether you’re on the road this holiday or just tired of turkey, here are a few places open on Thanksgiving.

Hours may vary depending on each restaurant and location, so it is best to call or check online before going to your nearest restaurant.

Black Bear Diner is open on Thanksgiving and will offer meals for dine in, pickup or delivery starting at 11 a.m.

Ella’s Table is open on Thanksgiving and will offer a Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last seating is at 4 p.m.

Golden Corral will be open on Thanksgiving, but hours vary for every location.

IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving, but hours may vary for each location.

Mermaids Seafood Restaurant is offering an entire dinner that can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day.

Red Lobster in Fayetteville and Rogers will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. whereas in Fort Smith from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Richards Meat Market has family dinner packages or customizable meals available for curbside pick-up.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Rogers will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Village Inn is open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wendy’s will be open on Thanksgiving but hours will vary based on each location.