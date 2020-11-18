Restaurants react to White House COVID-19 panel recommending limited capacity

"It's scary and it's affected so many people."

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWAKFTA) — The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended many restaurants in Arkansas need to limit indoor capacity by more than half.

Fish City Grill (Rogers/Fort Smith) Owner Brett Brundige said talk about restaurants having to scale back capacity to less than 25% gives him anxiety.

Brunidge said as of now, business is doing okay at 66-percent, but he knows some businesses are not that lucky.

He said he fears if they have to cut back any more, even more restaurants won’t be able to last.

This whole thing has been going on for 8 months and it’s scary and it’s affected so many people. You can’t dispute that and you can’t downplay it. BRETT BRUNDIGE, FISH CITY GRILL OWNER



During his weekly COVID-19 briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson said he’s against the panel’s recommendation because it could lead to more people being unemployed in the state.

Brundige said he’s thankful for the governor’s decision.