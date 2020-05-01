Restaurants reopening focus on social distance guidelines

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —In less than two weeks restaurants will re-open to dine-in customers but under some new rules.

It starts on May 11.

Owner of Susan’s restaurant Lucius Mhoon said opening his doors with social distancing guidelines means giving his diner a facelift.

Susan’s restaurant is located in Springdale. On busy days the restaurant could see dozens of customers with some waiting in line to get in but that has all changed during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We have had to take out several tables. We can only leave 9 tables for us to get to the 36 which is a third of the 110 capacity and so we basically end up with three tables in each part of our restaurant,” said Mhoon.

Restaurants have to follow several measures including a limited capacity, social distancing and face masks are required.

Mhoon said changes on how people wait for a table will also be made.

“We normally have a line and people are standing there talking and that’s not going to be normal for a while and they aren’t going to be able to do that so we are putting a large tent outside at least for the waiting area.”

A makeshift outdoor patio is also in the works but Mhoon said cleaning tables creates some challenges.

“How do we set up stations that work well to be able to change gloves after every encounter so my waitresses so are not left running all around the restaurant.”

His biggest concern is his staff getting sick.

“Every time somebody gets sick it can take up to 4 to 5 days to get results. If we do open up and a third of my staff is gone not because they are sick but because they’re waiting on testing. We wouldn’t have enough bodies to open.”

Mhoon said he is trying to figure out all of the logistics and hopes to be open by the end of the month. He is also keeping his eye on business grants to cover some of the added COVID-19 expenses.