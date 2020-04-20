Restrict physical contact between young and most vulnerable, Sec. of Health says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It could be months before it is safe for grandparents to hug their grandchildren again.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the restriction of physical contact between young people and the most vulnerable may not be lifted until phase three of the opening up America again plan.

Smith said children are at high risk of spreading the virus because they tend to not practice social distancing and are more likely to be asymptomatic.

“Bringing together those who are at highest risk of spreading COVID-19 together with those who are at highest risk of complications with COVID-19 isn’t a good idea,” Dr. Smith said.

If you are missing your grandchildren, Dr. Smith encourages using technology like facetime to safely contact them.