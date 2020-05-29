Restrictions to remain lifted, governor says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Despite more and more COVID-19 cases popping up across the state, Gov. Hutchinson has no plans to put previous restrictions back in place.
Due to the recent spike specifically in Northwest Arkansas, we asked if he’d consider a regional approach as we continue to reopen our economy.
Hutchinson said the steps we’ve already taken have proven to be successful.
He said now that we’re in Phase One, the plan is to continue moving forward.
“We’re not going to go back, but we want people to follow these guidelines. Make sure they do everything they can to avoid the spread and we can get through this,” Hutchcinson said.
Hutchinson said he will continue to take a statewide approach to reopen rather than going region by region.
