Results of testing surge in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 3,000 Arkansans were tested for COVID-19 during the governor’s 2-day testing surge over the weekend.

Health Secretary Dr. Nate smith announced testing numbers for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

He said results take 24-hours to come in so more tests will be added to those totals.

1,079 people got tested on Friday, showing a 7.9% positivity rate.

On Saturday, 1,598 people got tested, with a 4.8 positivity rate.

And on Sunday, there were 1,506 tests with 1.8% being positive.

Dr. Smith said there are a couple of reasons for the decline in positivity rate.

“In the past, we were really testing higher risk individuals but also we’ve seen our outbreak at the Cummins Unit, for example, is wrapping up in terms of testing and we had a lot of testing in nursing homes previously and not as much now,” Smith said.

The goal was to go from 1,000 daily tests to over 1,500 a day.