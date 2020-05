LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Retail stores in the Natural State are allowed to re-open for business tomorrow, May 18th.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said he wishes to continue to lift restrictions on businesses and activities throughout the state, but we must be patient and do it smartly.

This comes as some local business owners say that they will remain closed on their own accord due to a variety of reasons.