Retailers are getting together to tackle climate change

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There is a race for retailers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The initiative is called “Race to Zero Breakthroughs: Retail Campaign” and it is in partnership with the COP26 High Level Climate Action Champions and supported by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

Retailers participating in the new climate change initiative include H&M Group, Ingka Group (IKEA), Kingfisher plc, and Walmart.

“Urgent action is needed to address the climate crisis. Given the far-reaching impact of the retail sector, we must step up with action and leadership and build a more sustainable future and reach net zero by 2050; the Race to Zero initiative needs everyone in,” said Walmart Inc. President and CEO Doug McMillon.

The retailers have pledged to quicken a movement to drive climate action and encourage other retailers to “set out their plans to achieve 1.5 degree aligned carbon reduction targets,” according to a Walmart statement.

ABOUT WBCSD

A global, CEO-led organization of over 200 leading businesses working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world.

Help make member companies more successful and sustainable by focusing on the maximum positive impact for shareholders, the environment and societies.

Member companies come from all business sectors and all major economies, representing a combined revenue of more than USD $8.5 trillion and 19 million employees.

Global Network of almost 70 national business councils gives members unparalleled reach across the globe.

Since 1995, WBCSD has been uniquely positioned to work with member companies along and across value chains to deliver impactful business solutions to the most challenging sustainability issues.

About COP26 Climate Champions

At the COP 21 United Nations climate change conference in Paris, governments agreed that mobilizing stronger and more ambitious climate action is urgently required to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. To connect the work of governments with the many voluntary and collaborative actions taken by cities, regions, businesses, and investors, nations decided to appoint two high-level champions.

About the Race to Zero

Race to Zero is the United Nations-backed global campaign rallying non-state actors – including companies, cities, regions, financial and educational institutions – to take rigorous and immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030 and deliver a healthier, fairer, carbon-neutral world in time.