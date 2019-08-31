Retailers stocking up for game day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Razorback fans putting money in the pockets of local stores as they start to gear up for game day.

Kassi Caldwell is the Director of Regional Operations for Hogman’s Gameday Superstore in Fayetteville. She tells us this is one of the store’s busiest weekends, selling hundreds of dollars worth of gear to fans.

So which items are flying off the shelves? Well, she says it’s hog shirts and men’s polos this year.

“We’re pretty used to game day now so it’s basically what we were expecting but you know it’s exciting to see everyone come in be excited about game day,” Caldwell said. “We love football season around here.”

If you’re still needing to grab some gear, Caldwell says the store will open at 9 a.m. Saturday with a full staff working behind the register.