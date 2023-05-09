FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Department announced the death of a retired officer who spent 22 years in the agency and continued working in the community.

Chris Boyd Jr., 48, died on May 8 in a car accident, police said.

Retired Fort Smith officer Chris Boyd Jr. died Monday.

In doing so, he left behind a large hole in the profession, and in the lives of all those who knew, loved, and respected him. So many will feel this for a long time, and today we mourn alongside you, taking solace in the fact that we were blessed to have him with us for a life that ended too soon. Our hearts and prayers are with his family, both Blue and Blood. Rest easy, Junior, we’ll take it from here. Fort Smith Police Department said.

Boyd started his work at the Fort Smith on September 5, 1995 after working as an Animal Warden, according to a post from Fort Smith Police Department.

“He spent close to 22 years with this agency in various capacities and as a mentor and a legend to SWAT Team members who are still active today. He retired on June 30, 2017,” the post states.

After leaving FSPD, he was a School Safety Officer at Greenwood Public Schools and working as a Reserve Officer in the community.

His service has impacted the community as a whole.