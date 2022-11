FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department announced on Nov. 30 that Ret. Maj. Paul McFadden died at the age of 85.

Maj. Paul McFadden

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

According to a press release from the department, McFadden served at the department for almost 25 years before joining the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office for another 10 years.

The release says McFadden’s funeral will be held at Lewis Funeral Chapel at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1.