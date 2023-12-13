ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local retired Marine corporal gets the gift of a lifetime on December 13.

Cpl. Aaron Mankin and his family got a mortgage-free home from the national nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes.

Mankin’s vehicle was blown up while he was deployed in Iraq in 2005. He received a Purple Heart award among several others for his service, and has gone through nearly 70 surgeries since returning to the United States.

When Mankin was selected by the nonprofit to be given a home, he knew he wanted it to be built in his hometown.

“They would’ve built me a home anywhere, and I decided very early on that I wanted to be here in Rogers because Rogers is home. I grew up here I’ve seen it grow so much and gone through a lot of changes like I feel like I have in my life,” Mankin said.

Building Homes for Heroes is entirely funded by donations and has given heroes close to 360 homes across the country since being founded in 2006.