Retirement community preps to give out booster shots

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some Americans are now eligible for a COVD-19 booster dose and senior living facilities are preparing to give out the shots.

The booster dose has now been approved for people over the age of 65, nursing home residents, those with underlying health conditions and people who are at an increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19 because of their job.

Fayetteville retirement community, Butterfield Trail Village, said a lot of their residents received the Moderna vaccine and they will still be waiting for guidance on whether or not they will get a booster dose. Toni Morgan, director of nursing, said the facility is planning to offer booster shots to it’s residents that received the Pfizer vaccine.

“Working with social work on campus, compiling a list of people who received Pfizer and then when we have full approval, we’ll set up clinics for them to receive that booster dose here,” Morgan said.

Morgan said older populations can have waning immunity, which is part of the reason why they are now eligible for boosters.

“People’s age and their immune system combined with comorbidities makes them more susceptible to a severe outcome,” Morgan said.

Morgan said that if boosters become approved for the Moderna vaccine, Butterfield will also host booster shot clinics for its residents that received that vaccine.