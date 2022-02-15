BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A retirement community visits the Northwest Arkansas Community College on February 15 with gift bags.

The Primrose Retirement Community fulfilled its Random Act of Kindness initiative by handing out treats, water bottles, and gift cards to college students.

Primrose asks its residents which community they think deserves a random special treat, and this month, the residents agreed on college students working on their degrees during the pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure that some people feel the love,” Director of Life Engagement Kedrien Muse said. “It’s kind of a time where it may be hard to be a college student, so this is just one way we can give back. So, we decided to do something.”

This happened during a campus event where students use donated T-shirts to make blankets for the homeless.