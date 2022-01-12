Retirement community tightens COVID-19 policies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senior living facilities are once again tightening COVID-19 policies to keep vulnerable residents safe during rising COVID-19 cases in the Natural State.

Butterfield Trail Village has about 400 residents in total. Medical Services Director, Jay Green, said they are doing everything they can to keep staff and residents safe.

“We continue to wear PPE and practice good hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene at all times,” Green said. “We clean and disinfect high touch areas up to three times a day during an eight hour shift.”

Green said Butterfield has also reinstated its mask mandate for staff, residents and visitors. Visitors also are screened for COVID-19 before entering facilities.

Only one resident in the community is currently in quarantine for COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers