Retirement community tightens COVID-19 policies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senior living facilities are once again tightening COVID-19 policies to keep vulnerable residents safe during rising COVID-19 cases in the Natural State.

Butterfield Trail Village has about 400 residents in total. Medical Services Director, Jay Green, said they are doing everything they can to keep staff and residents safe.

“We continue to wear PPE and practice good hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene at all times,” Green said. “We clean and disinfect high touch areas up to three times a day during an eight hour shift.”

Green said Butterfield has also reinstated its mask mandate for staff, residents and visitors. Visitors also are screened for COVID-19 before entering facilities.

Only one resident in the community is currently in quarantine for COVID-19.