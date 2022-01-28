FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After announcing his intention to retire, Fayetteville Schools Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert was granted a raise by the Board of Education.

According to a press release, the Fayetteville Board of Education performed the annual evaluation of Dr. Colbert and voted unanimously to raise his base salary by five percent to $237,720 retroactive to January 1, 2022. The Board amended Dr. Colbert’s contract to expire on June 30, 2023.

The Board voted unanimously to provide the salary increase after completing Dr. Colbert’s annual review on January 27.

“As I have stated in the past, Dr. Colbert’s leadership as our superintendent has been invaluable,” said Nika Waitsman, president of the Fayetteville Board of Education. “We have no doubt that his guidance has been a major factor in our schools being able to continue in session uninterrupted in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. This salary increase is well deserved.”

“I am very grateful to the Fayetteville Board of Education for their confidence in me and their continued support,” said Dr. Colbert. “I look forward to working alongside them for the coming months as they begin the selection process for the next superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools.”

The Board of Education stated that it will invite input from stakeholders prior to conducting a national search for the next superintendent, commencing in Fall, 2022.