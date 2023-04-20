BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — GoTRG, a returns management company, is holding a warehouse sale at 4900 SW Regional Airport Boulevard in Bentonville.

GoTRG works to drive out waste and help companies sell returns and overstock. During the sale, you will be able to buy name-brand products ranging from outdoor furniture to electronics.

Wes Berry with the company says this is a great way for anyone to get a good deal.

“Handling returns and giving them a second life is huge,” Berry said. “Not only for the environment, but for retailers to try to drive costs back into their returns that they can keep a second life on, and that ultimately keeps costs low for consumers at the stores.”

The warehouse sale continues April 21 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and April 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre-registering is strongly encouraged and can be done here.