FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville sees a continued increase in revenue from e-scooters.

Revenue from e-scooter permits has reached $40,000 this year and is on its way to reaching $90,000.

Most of that money goes into the city’s general fund to pay for things like police and trash services.

The city’s mobility department would like to see more of that extra money go into the trails and mobility program.

“There is a $15,000 mobility fund that does go especially towards trails and helping us provide appropriate places for people to park the e-scooters. A lot of times that is an issue, and we’ve also been able to use that money for programs to help encourage safe cycling,” said mobility coordinator Dane Eifling.

During the city council meeting on June 6, that regularly allotted $15,000 was approved for the trails and mobility program.