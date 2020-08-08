Revised WRMC COVID-19 screening hours

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —Washington Regional Medical Center has revised the screening hours at its clinic in Fayetteville.

As of this week, the new screening hours are 9 a.m. –5 p.m Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. –1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The testing is held at Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Clinic on 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard in Fayetteville.

This screening clinic currently provides COVID-19 testing for individuals who do not have symptoms of COVID-19, but have had direct exposure to the virus.

For more information on Washington Regional’s response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the latest updates, visit www.wregional.com/main/coronavirus.