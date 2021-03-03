Richard Barnett appears in court tomorrow

WASHINGTON, D.C (KNWA/KFTA) —The Gravette man photographed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the capitol insurrection will soon face a federal judge.
Richard Barnett will appear in a Washington, D.C. courtroom tomorrow for a status hearing.
Last month, he pleaded not guilty to all counts.
He was indicted on several charges including:
- Aiding and abetting
- Disorderly conduct in a capitol building
- Parading or demonstrating in a capitol building
- Theft of government property
Right now, Barnett is being held without bond. A judge has ordered he remain in custody until his trial.