Richard Barnett appears in court tomorrow

WASHINGTON, D.C (KNWA/KFTA) —The Gravette man photographed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the capitol insurrection will soon face a federal judge.

Richard Barnett will appear in a Washington, D.C. courtroom tomorrow for a status hearing.

Last month, he pleaded not guilty to all counts.

He was indicted on several charges including:

  • Aiding and abetting
  • Disorderly conduct in a capitol building
  • Parading or demonstrating in a capitol building
  • Theft of government property

Right now, Barnett is being held without bond. A judge has ordered he remain in custody until his trial.

