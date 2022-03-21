WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 18, Richard Barnett’s attorney filed a request in federal court to extend the due date for filing pretrial motions.

Barnett, 61, of Gravette, is facing multiple federal charges for his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. His trial is set for September 6, 2022, at 9 a.m.

The original deadline for certain motions and pretrial filings in the case was March 18, but in a request to the court made on that day, the defense stated that “thousands of files are indiscriminately dumped each time there is a discovery update.” The filing noted that these files are transferred to a database that Barnett is currently prohibited from accessing.

The filing also notes that counsel and defense investigators “were only recently granted database licenses and have not yet received the training to use them in a meaningful way.” In addition to a delay, the motion also requests the appropriate database licenses for the defense.

The motion requests that the deadline for suppression and pretrial motions be extended by 45 days.

On March 21, the court responded, noting that the motion does not comply with local rules regarding discovery, and that the defense is required to consult with government attorneys before filing it.

The Court response also requested that the prosecution file a response stating their position on the matter by March 28.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for August 30 at 10 a.m. via videoconference.